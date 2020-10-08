Bigg Boss 14: Devoleena Bhattacharjee Takes An Indirect Dig At Shehnaaz Gill While Tweeting About Nikki Tamboli

Ever since Bigg Boss 14 has started, the viewer’s entertainment quotient has reached another level as every day, we witness a new controversy happening inside the house. Well, the controversies are not only happening inside the house but outside as well. Each day we see former Bigg Boss contestants tweeting about their opinions on the show. We already told you about Aly Goni reacting to Jasmin Bhasin and Sidharth Shukla’s closeness inside the house. Now we are going to tell you something that may shock you. Bigg Boss season 13 contestant Devoleena Bhattacharjee has taken an indirect dig at her fellow housemate Shehnaaz Gill while tweeting on Nikki Tamboli. Read the article to know more.

We already know that Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla’s cute chemistry was widely loved by the audience in the previous season. Till date, people can’t stop showering their love on #SidNaaz.

This season, Nikki Tamboli is one of the most popular contestants of the Bigg Boss house. She intentionally or unintentionally always ends up with fights with her fellow housemates. The actress is often compared with Shehnaaz Gill from the previous season. Some of the fans even started using #SidBoli this year, just like #SidNaaz last year.

Devoleena Bhattacharjee has recently tweeted about Nikki in which she has indirectly taken a dig at Shehnaaz Gill. The Saath Nibhaana Saathiya actress wrote, “Indeed #NikiTamboli is a copy cat and reminds me of the most irritating contestant of #BB13. UfffWoman bowing deeplyWoman facepalming #BB14”

Indeed #NikiTamboli is a copy cat and reminds me of the most iritating contestant of #BB13. Ufff🙇🏼‍♀️🤦🏼‍♀️ #BB14 — Devoleena Bhattacharjee (@Devoleena_23) October 7, 2020

Well, what are your thoughts on Devoleena Bhattacharjee’s tweet? Do you think she was targeting Shehnaaz Gill through her tweet? Do share your opinion on Bigg Boss 14 via your comments and stay tuned to Koimoi for more updates.

