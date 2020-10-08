When Hina Khan, Dheeraj Dhoopar and Mohit Malhotra started the new season of Naagin 5, viewers got an idea that this is going to be different. After a few episodes, actors Surbhi Chandna, Sharad Malhotra and Mohit Sehgal replaced the trio. With every episode, the story got more and more enjoyable.

Despite being the bad guy ‘Cheel’ in the story, people rooted for Sharad and Surbhi’s chemistry. It rarely happens that people ship a villain with the leading lady. While the audience was thoroughly enjoying the show, unfortunate news came in. Sharad tested COVID-19 and have to stop shooting and take rest until he recovers.

But as everyone knows, his character Cheel or Veer is one of the most essential characters in Naagin 5. So his absence would affect the show. But a few days ago, it was reported that Dheeraj Dhoopar would re-enter as Cheel and take his place until he recovers. After all, he was the avatar of Cheel in the past era. While there was no confirmation, Surbhi Chandna teased everyone by sharing Dheeraj’s first look.

Surbhi Chandna took to her Instagram page to share a picture with Dheeraj Dhoopar. To tease the fans, the actress didn’t share a full face photo. She only revealed the eyes part. But it’s easy to figure out that Dheeraj has re-entered the show and will continue playing Veer or Cheel.

The Naagin 5 actress captioned it, “No points for guessing #naagin5”.

Check out the pic below:

Meanwhile, after Sharadh Malhotra tested COVID-19, Surbhi Chandna and Mohit Sehgal also took the tests. Both the actors tested negative and shared the news on social media with their fans. Mohit took the test along with his wife, Sanaya Irani. In their Instagram post, he revealed that they would take the test again just to be sure one more time.

However, Naagin 5 director Ranjan Singh and actor Aakash Talwar tested positive. The duo is currently not working until they completely recover.

Are you ready to see Dheeraj and Surbhi‘s Jodi? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

