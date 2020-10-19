Laxmmi Bomb: Akshay Kumar Claims Kapil Sharma BRIBES All His Films' Marketing Team, Here's Why

Akshay Kumar & Kiara Advani starrer Laxmmi Bomb is soon going to drop on Hotstar. As the release date is nearing, the Khiladi is leaving no stones unturned in the promotions. Recently he stepped on the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show to promote his film.

We all know that Akshay and Kapil make one heck of a team. When it comes to entertaining the viewers, both these men, ace it. We have seen these two stars come together for a few episodes, and those were laugh riots. This time again, the Housefull 4 actor has said something which is grabbing eyeballs even before the episode has aired.

On Saturday, Akshay Kumar shared a photo with Laxmmi Bomb co-star Kiara Advani and activist Laxmi Narayan Tripathi and announced he would be shooting with Kapil Sharma.

Posting the picture, Akshay Kumar wrote, “Three’s not always a crowd! Team #LaxmmiBomb with the real Laxmi on sets of #TheKapilSharmaShow today!” Check out the post below:

I think my film promotions are incomplete without your show now…either it’s that or you bribe all my film’s marketing team 😂😂 But seriously thank you for a fun day, see you soon 🤗 https://t.co/qD9uLAbd1P — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) October 19, 2020

Thanking him, Kapil wrote, “Thank you for all the love n fun we had on shoot after so long paji u were on fire as always.. lots of love n respect best wishes to u n the whole team of #LaxmiBomb #LaxmiBombontkss #TheKapilSharmaShow Love-you gesture.”Check out his post below:

Thank you for all the love n fun we had on shoot after so long paji 🤗🙏 u were on fire 🔥 as always.. lots of love n respect ❤️🙏 best wishes to u n the whole team of #LaxmiBomb #LaxmiBombontkss #TheKapilSharmaShow 🤟 https://t.co/eA28HA1k3G — Kapil Sharma (@KapilSharmaK9) October 18, 2020

Joking how all his promotions happen on the comedy show, Akshay Kumar wrote, “I think my film promotions are incomplete without your show now…either it’s that or you bribe all my film’s marketing team. But seriously thank you for a fun day, see you soon.”

Earlier, film’s director Raghava Lawrence had revealed how the film changed its name from Kanchana to Laxmmi Bomb. “Our Tamil film was named after the main lead character Kanchana. Kanchana means ‘gold’ which is a form of Lakshmi. Earlier I considered going the same way for the Hindi remake but we collectively decided that the name must appeal to the Hindi audience as well and what better than Laxmmi. By god’s grace, it was turning out to be a cracker of a film, so we named it ‘Laxmmi Bomb’. Like a dhamaka of Laxmmi Bomb cannot be missed, the transgender lead character is powerful and radiant. Hence the name fits perfectly,” he explained.

Anyway! Now you tell us that how excited are you guys for the release of Akshay Kumar’s Laxmmi Bomb?

