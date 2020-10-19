Kunal Kemmu Has Lived This Zakir Khan Joke With Soha Ali Khan IRL & It's Hilarious

Kunal Kemmu and Soha Ali Khan are one of the most stable couples of Bollywood. They have been together for more than a decade now. Even though they got married in 2015 but were dating way before that.

Just like any other married couple Kunal and Soha too have their share of fights. And as it is always said that husbands are usually at a loss of words. The actor faced a similar situation with his wife recently. Continue reading further to know more.

It so happened that Kunal Kemmu narrated an incident that took place between him and Soha Ali Khan on The Kapil Sharma Show. This hilarious incident left everyone laughing on the sets. Kunal said, “Woh Oxford gayi hai toh uski badi pakki English hai. Hum yahaan pade hai toh humari itni hi English hai. Hum jab jhagadte the, main Hindi mein jhagadta hoon, woh Angrezi mein jhagadti hai. Beech jhagde mein ek aisa bada word phenk diya mere pe jo mujhe samajh hi nahi aaya (She went to Oxford University, so she speaks impeccable English. I studied here, so I know limited English. When we used to fight, I would fight in Hindi and she would fight in English. In the middle of a fight, she used a big word which I did not even understand.”

“Maine kaha, abhi gussa karoon ya nahi karoon. Maine bola ek second. Bathroom gaya, Google pe gaya, phir kaha yeh toh theek hai. Chalo, aage badhte hai. Meri vocabulary bohot achchi ho gayi uske baad (I was unsure whether to be angry or not. I said, ‘One second.’ I went to the bathroom and googled the word. I felt it was okay to use, and we continued the fight. My vocabulary significantly improved because of her),” Kunal recalled the incident.

Well, after imagining this entire incident, we cannot stop our laughter. We wonder what Soha’s reaction will be after she learns the truth? What do you think about this hilarious fight between Kunal Kemmu and Soha Ali Khan?

To those who have seen Zakir Khan’s stand-up act, ‘Haq Se Single’ will remember this exact same incident from it. Zakir had told about the similar thing when he went to the bathroom to Google the meaning of a difficult word ‘Nonchalantly’.

