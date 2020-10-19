Bigg Boss14: Eijaz Khan Has A Crush On THIS Bollywood Actress, Gauahar Khan Pledges To Help Him!

The Bigg Boss house is no stranger to love and romance, it seems like we have a brand new romance in the works! While on the one hand we have a solid husband and wife Jodi of Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla and on the other hand a shy growing bond between Jaan Kumar Sanu and Nikki Tamboli. In an exclusive Bigg Boss Extra Masala clip on Voot, handsome bachelor of the house, Eijaz Khan, made a shocking confession of which Bollywood celebrity he wants to marry!

While lounging around in the pool with fellow housemates Gauahar Khan, Sidharth Shukla and Hina Khan, Eijaz confessed his childhood crush on veteran actress Tabu. He blushed while confessing, “Bachpan se! Hyderabad mein humari mulakat ho jaati, lekin nahi hui.”

In a plea to help Eijaz Khan, Gauahar Khan announced, “ Iss season mein, Eijaz ka proposal bhejna hai Tabu ke liye. Tabu, the actress. He has a major crush on Tabu and he wants to marry her! So everybody who is watching, agar aap Tabu ko personally jante hein toh please yeh message unko pahuncha dejeeye! Hum rishta bhej rahe hain, Eijaz ke liye. Woh chahte hein ke who aapse shaadi karein, toh aap please iska jawab zaroor dejega!”

We truly hope Eijaz Khan gets a response from Tabu, it would be a dream come true! To catch more inside secrets from the house, tune in to Bigg Boss Extra Masala only on Voot!

