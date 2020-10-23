Television actor Nishant Singh Malkhani, who we know as Akshat Jindal from Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega, is currently stirring up a storm in the Bigg Boss 14 house. The actor is now the first captain of the controversial house and we are waiting to see his performance in the coming week in the authoritative role.

Advertisement

During a conversation recently, Nishant opened up about facing the short end of the stick in the industry. Nepotism is not a concern only in Bollywood but is reportedly prevalent in the entire entertainment world. The actor spoke about being changed at the last moment due to the same. He even shared how he feels about that entire subject.

Advertisement

Nishant Singh Malkhani spoke about the rejection he faced owing to nepotism during a conversation with Pinkvilla. He said, “Yes, it has happened many times. There is nothing surprising there. When I finished my school, I learnt to be real. I realised that and I started to not get affected by everything. It happened many times where I gave auditions for films under decent banners, the response was great, but at the last minute I would be told that I am lost out on it because they will be launching a musicians son or daughter because that musician is also the music director of the movie.”

Nishant Singh Malkhani added, “Sometimes I was told that the producer wants to take you but the financer wants his son to be cast in the movie.”

Nishant went on and said he wondered why production houses even hold auditions when in the end they cast someone who has ties to someone in the industry. He admitted, “So at the end, it felt like a circle, I would feel why are they taking an audition when at the end they have to cast their own person.”

Nishant Singh Malkhani concluded saying that he thinks it time people start respecting an actor’s talent and craft over their surname.

What do you think about nepotism and the effect it has on actors who are replaced? Let us know in the comments below.

Must Read: Bigg Boss 14: Pavitra Punia Tagged As Dolly Bindra Part 2 After Her Fight With Eijaz Khan

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube