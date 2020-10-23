Bigg Boss 14: From Rubina Dilaik Being The Highest-Paid To Sidharth Shukla’s WHOPPING Salary – It’s All ‘Apna Sapna Money-Money’!

Bigg Boss 14 is creating all the noise currently. During the recent episodes, Sidharth Shukla, Hina Khan as well as Gauahar Khan finally bid goodbye. Now, the real game is going to begin as contestants will perform their best for survival. But do you have any idea of the whopping sum they took to sign the show? From Rubina Dilaik to Jasmin Bhasin – their massive salaries are making our head spin.

A while ago, it was rumoured that Eijaz Khan is the highest-paid contestant on the show. But it seems Rubina is a step ahead. As per recent reports doing the rounds, the Shakti actress is actually the highest-paid. Amongst the ‘toofani seniors’, it is Sidharth Shukla who’s turned out to be the most expensive.

Every year, a khabri comes in and gives doses of gossips that fans can’t wait for. This year too, The Khabri has been giving us early updates. The anonymous user has revealed the details of the salary that each of these contestants are earning. Rubina Dilaik is taking a sum of 5 lacs per week.

Yes, you heard that right! Rubina is followed by Naagin 4 actress Jasmin Bhasin who mints 3 lacs per week in the Bigg Boss 14 house. Sara Gurpal, Nishant Singh Malkani earn 2 lacs each, Eijaz Khan enjoys 1.8 lacs. Remaining contestants earn – Pavitra Punia ( 1.5 lacs), Abhinav Shukla (1.5 lacs), Nikki Tamboli (1.2 lacs), Rahul Vaidya (1 lacs).

Jaan Kumar Sanu earns the least with 80,000 per week. Meanwhile, Sidharth Shukla is the highest-paid senior with 32 lacs. Hina Khan minted 25 lakhs while Gauahar Khan took 20 lacs home for their 2-week stint.

It seems the Bigg Boss 14 makers have invested too much to garner most TRPs. Recently, we witnessed Shehzad Deol being evicted by the toofani seniors.

Shehzad in an exclusive conversation with Koimoi expressed his disappointment and claimed that the makers were unfair.

“Let’s just look at it like this way – I was injured, it was not spoken about, neither was it shown. Even if I was injured, I was low or a day or two – at max. Aapne housemates ko decide karne ke liye de diya bina mera dikhaye (public ne toh dekhi hi nahi injury). Wo karne ke baad bhi mere paas sabse kam votes aate hai, and then you leave it for the seniors to decide and I get the maximum votes. Sidharth said mai bich me down tha, obviously because I was injured. That wasn’t shown outside and he didn’t mention it, but just nominated me for eviction,” shared the Punjabi actor.

