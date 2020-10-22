Bigg Boss 14: Rubina Dilaik Gets Teary Eyed On Hina Khan's Exit!

Bigg Boss 14‘s toofani seniors have finally bid an emotional goodbye to the house, which is not only going to be missed by the viewers, but the housemates too are going to miss them quite a lot!

Actress Hina Khan who stepped into the house as one of the most prominent, popular and loved mentors has also left the house in the exact same way. Touted to be one of the most strong headed personalities and supportive mentors by the contestants themselves, Hina really managed to create a great space for herself on the show.

Getting very emotional about her exit, were housemates Rubina Dilaik and Jasmin Bhasin who told Hina that not only is she an amazing head strong headed woman, but that she also mentored them in the best way possible without any kind of domination but instead stuck to her point with absolute respect in the right way. Jasmin went onto say that Hina really set an amazing example of how to play the game and she is someone whom Jasmin would like to personally be like in her life.

Rubina was seen teary eyed as Hina hugged her. Rubina let out these words, ‘You’ve motivated me, you’ve given me strength. I’ve never seen a Queen pumping power like you have.’

Once again Hina has won hearts inside and outside the Bigg Boss house for truly showcasing her real side and proving to be a woman of substance and strength and the orignal ‘Sher Khan’ of the show.

