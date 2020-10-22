Asim Riaz GROOVES On Burj Khalifa From Akshay Kumar Led Laxmmi Bomb & Asks His Fans To Accept His Challenge

Burj Khalifa song from Laxmmi Bomb has been growing on the people, and it’s getting appreciated by its target audience. Starring Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani, the song had found its latest fan in Bigg Boss 13’s runner-up Asim Riaz. He lost to Sidharth Shukla in the finale but garnered a massive number of fans by the time.

He has taken to his Instagram account performing the #MyBurjKhalifaDance Challenge. He shows some groovy moves to the song’s beats, and asks his fans to participate in the challenge.

Asim Riaz captioned the video as, “Listening this song on repeat on my TV, and Look what, can’t stop myself dancing on the beats, I am sure, you won’t be able to stop yourself. Guys, This is my #MyBurjKhalifaDanceChallenge. Where’s yours?”

“I challenge all you guys watching this video right now.Let’s see what you’ve got! Here’s how you can participate in the #MyBurjKhalifaDance Challenge. Dance to Burj Khalifa Song and upload it on your Instagram profile. Tag @akshaykumar and use ##MyBurjKhalifaDance Let’s do this.”

Check out Asim Riaz video here:

This comes at the time when Asim Riaz has been rumoured to enter the house of Bigg Boss 14. There has been no confirmation yet, but reports have been doing the rounds on the internet.

Recently, Aamir Khan was all praises for the trailer of Laxmmi Bomb, and says that he wishes the film had a theatrical release. “Dear @akshaykumar, what a superb trailer, my friend. Can’t wait to see it. This will be huge! Wish it was releasing in the theatres. And your performance is outstanding! Best wishes to everyone,” Aamir tweeted on Thursday.

Replying to his tweet, Akshay Kumar expressed that Aamir’s encouragement means a lot in these “heavy times”. “Dear @aamir_khan, thank you so much for your kind words and supportive encouragement, truly means a lot in these heavy times. So touched my friend,” tweeted Akshay. The superstar used the hashtag #MenSupportingMen in his tweet while replying to Aamir.

Asim Riaz & Laxmmi Bomb fans, do you accept the challenge? If yes, keep sharing your dance videos on social media.

