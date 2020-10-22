Vaishali Thakkar On Playing A Cop Role In Maddam Sir: “Getting The UP Accent Right Was Difficult”

Actress Vaishali Thakkar is currently seen as an Uttar Pradesh-based cop in the show, Maddam Sir, and she says she found it difficult to get the local accent right.

“This is the first time I will be playing a cop. It is exciting and it challenges me on many levels as an artist. For me getting the UP accent right was a difficult task but I am glad I was able to polish that while shooting.

About the character she plays, Vaishali said: “Babita is loud and extremely powerful. She is a Dabangg character. It was fun to channel that energy and portray such a raw character. It has been only a few days on the set but I am loving the vibe already.”

Vaishali entered the show as Head Constable Babita Sarkar, who trained both Karishma (Yukti Kapoor) and Haseena (Gulki Joshi) during their police academy days, in the Sony SAB show.

Meanwhile, Child actor Myra Singh is all set to join the cast of the popular television show, Maddam Sir. The young star plays a girl who loves singing and wants to pursue the calling in future.

“This role is of a girl who loves singing but her father is against it as he feels singing is only for boys. When I got this role, I was very excited because just like Radha, singing is my passion in real life too,” said Myra.

“Along with my acting career, I also have my YouTube channel where I put up songs I sing. I knew I would be able to do justice to the character. It was a lot of fun shooting for the promo with the entire team of ‘Maddam Sir’ as they helped me get comfortable and understand things very nicely,” Myra, who previously featured in “Kulfi Kumar Bajewala”, shared.

