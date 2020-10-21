YouTube sensation Bhuvan Bam who is known for his timely humorous videos has come up with a witty take on the Funniest YouTube comment. He recently made a reel video on the YouTube comments that will actually make people laugh. Users leave millions of comments under the videos and, sometimes, it can be challenging to find relevant and sane ones.

Most of them are brutally funny. And, once you start reading them, it’s really hard to stop. When you read numerous comments, you see that there are some common patterns and comment types. One of the funniest beings, ‘Please, like my comment, and God will bless you.’ It seems that the lives of the commenters depend on the number of likes they will get. The reel video sees Bhuvan hilariously depicting it. Interestingly, the video got reposted by Varun Dhawan.

Bhuvan Bam has a universe of his own which revolves around a regular middle-class family. Being a musician, he has 4 original music videos which are the top independent tracks in the country. Earlier, Bhuvan had broken the internet by bringing on stage a surprise guest, filmmaker Karan Johar for a live act of ‘Titu Talks’. Performing as his famous BB Ki Vines character ‘Titu Mama’, Bhuvan initiated a live ‘TituTalks’ version with Karan Johar at the YouTube fan fest. As part of the act, Bhuvan made Karan call a friend up to say “Hi Titu Mama It’s Me!” in classic Koffee With Karan format, and the friend that Karan called up was none other than Varun Dhawan.

