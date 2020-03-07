When Varun Dhawan Meets Bhuvan Bam, It’s All Fun & Laughter – WATCH

Varun Dhawan never fails to surprise his fans, whether it’s his pics, videos or movie announcement. A few months ago, the actor started his own YouTube channel and has been sharing fun videos and insights of his life on it. This time, the October actor has collaborated for a fun video with comedian Bhuvam Bam.

The Badlapur actor took to his Instagram page to share a post about his latest video on YouTube. In this small promo, Varun asks Bhuvam Bam to sing a song in 3 popular character voices that Bhuvam does on his own YouTube channel – Titu mama, Banchoddas and Papa.

Varun Dhawan captioned the video, “EXCLUSIVE- in conversation with @bhuvan.bam22. A very interesting soul I always wanted to understand him and his comic genius watch the entire conversation on my YouTube channel #mangoman”.

Check out the promo below:

The full video is available on Varun Dhawan’s YouTube channel and the duo’s camaraderie will entertain you till the end!

Meanwhile, on the work front, Varun Dhawan will be next seen in David Dhawan’s Coolie No 1. The film also stars Sara Ali Khan and it will hit the screens on May 1, 2020. After Badlapur, Dhawan is again collaborating with Sriram Raghavan for a film based on the life of Youngest Param Vir Chakra recipient, Atul Khetarpal.

The actor’s Mr Lele, which was being helmed bu Shashank Khaitan is currently on hold and the makers will announce when they plan to make this film. This news was confirmed recently by Shashank himself.

