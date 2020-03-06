It won’t be wrong to say that Mollywood megastar Mohanlal’s fans are on a cloud nine following the trailer of the much anticipated Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham which was released a few minutes back. The magnum opus with the ‘Complete Actor’ portraying the role of brave naval chief and warrior Kunjali Marakkar has been making headlines ever since its inception i.e December 2018.

The trailer of the period drama was launched by various superstars of the Indian film industry in different languages. Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham’s lead actor i.e Mohanlal launched the trailer in Malayalam.

The Hindi version of the trailer was launched by Bollywood’s ‘Khiladi’ and superstar Akshay Kumar.

The Tamil trailer of the period actioner was launched by Singham star Suriya.

Whereas the Kannada and Telugu versions were launched by KGF star Yash and Megastar Chiranjeevi under his production banner Koindela production company.

It’s a pleasure to release the Trailer of my dear friend Mr. @Mohanlal and Mr. @priyadarshandir's dream project "#MarakkarLionoftheArabianSea". Goodluck to DOP Mr. @DOP_Tirru, ensemble cast and crew. – Chiranjeevi https://t.co/mzsUN1AcUA — Konidela Pro Company (@KonidelaPro) March 6, 2020

Talking about the trailer, the 2 minute 25 seconds video is an absolute stunner. Starting with Pranav Mohanlal as young Kunjali Marakkar about whom his people are quite fond of, as they respect him for his bravery. Enter the mature and grown version of Kunjali Marakkar i.e Mohanlal. The superstar can be seen leading his group of warriors in the sea, as well as on land in a battle against their arch-rivals, the Portugals.

The highlight of the trailer is its action sequences which are no less than a treat.

Also seen the trailer are Bollywood star Suniel Shetty, Kalyani Priyadarshan, Keerthy Suresh, Manju Warrier, Arjun Sarja, Prabhu, Siddique and others.

The magnum opus will hit big screens in five languages across 5000 screens worldwide. The Mohanlal starrer is been made with a budget of whopping 100 crores.

Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham is been bankrolled by Antony Perumbavoor, Santosh T Kuruvilla, and Roy C J under Moonshot Entertainments and Confident Group production banners.

The Period actioner will hit big screens on 26th March.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!