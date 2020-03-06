VIDEO: Allu Arjun’s Daughter Arha’s Cute Banter With Her Grandfather Allu Aravind Will Make You Go Aww!

Tollywood superstar Allu Arjun who is currently busy with preparations of his next film which has been tentatively titled as #AA20, yesterday evening took to his Twitter handle to share an adorable video featuring his father Allu Aravind and daughter Arha.

The ‘Stylish Star’ shared a video along with a tweet that read: “All the Best for the new Movie @actor_Nikhil. N Arha is lucky to be the chief guest at this age … it’s took me 23 years of age to be chief guest at a muhurtam”

Arha was the chief guest at muhurat of actor Nikhil Siddhartha’s upcoming film which has been titled 18 Pages. Also present at the event was Arha’s grandfather and producer, Allu Aravind.

The grandfather-granddaughter duo of Allu Aravind and Arha had the cast and crew members of 18 Pages present at the muhurat of the film go ‘Aww..!!’

The cute munchkin over there sounded the clapboard at the movie launch event, and also happily posed for cameras with smiles looking cute as a button dressed in blue and orange traditional dress.

About Allu Arjun, post delivering a blockbuster Ala Vaikunthapuramloo, the Tollywood superstar will soon kick start the shoot of #AA20 which will be an action thriller.

#AA20 will be helmed by Allu Arjun’s close friend and filmmaker Sukumar. The film will have South sensation Rashmika Mandanna as the leading lady, and Tamil superstar Vijay Sethupathi as the lead antagonist.

Reportedly, the film will be based on red sandalwood smuggling.

