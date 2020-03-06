Thappad Box Office Day 7: Taapsee Pannu Starrer Closes First Week On A Fair Note

Thappad Box Office: Taapsee Pannu starrer Thappad has performed fairly well at the Box Office. The last Friday release hit the box office with decent expectations and was expected to be a clean hit if not a Super Hit like Anubhav’s last film Article 15 starring Ayushmann Khurrana.

However, the film took a low start and couldn’t sustain to the required levels. The first week’s business of the film has thus closed to a total of 22.79 crores. It’s not a bad total and neither is the trending of the film bad. But it’s true that Thappad could’ve trended better and scored at least 25-26 crores in the first week.

If the trending was of this kind, the film could’ve got a better chance in the second week. But now it will hardly stand a chance against Baaghi 3 which has taken away most of the screens at the Box Office.

The task for this Anubhav Sinha film will be now to hit the 30 crores mark and that will be a reasonable total for a niche film like this.

Meanwhile, talking about Thappad receiving appreciation from people all over, Anubhav Sinha recently told IANS, “The last time I started getting thousands of good words was after the release of ‘Article 15′. I ran away to Gulmarg, to the mountains where there was no network! I get scared of such love where people come out of the theatre and say, ‘this is the best work of Anubav Sinha till date’. I feel the pressure and wonder what will I do next. Now I think I cannot deliver anything that is average.”

He added: “It is not easy to deliver a good film and take the expectation of the audience one level higher every time. I am overwhelmed and pressured. I cannot deal with so much love! Thank you so much (to the audience) but I want to disappear!” the filmmaker said, with a deep breath.

