When Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 Contestant Karishma Tanna’s Tantrums Led For Her To Get Replaced In THIS Show!

Karishma Tanna who won hearts with Ekta Kapoor’s Naagin 3 last year is currently a part of Rohit Shetty’s Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 10. The actress time and again makes it to the headlines for her sizzling event appearances and has garnered the title of one of the most followed fashionistas of the television ndustry. But did you know there was a time when the actress lost a show over her starry tantrums?

Yes, you heard that right! The actress, who rose to fame with her portrayal with Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, was said to have thrown a lot of starry tantrums once upon a time. She was initially planned to be a part of a show called ‘Comedy Dangal’. However, her multiple demands of changing her looks along with a delayed response, made the makers replace her with the Naagin 4 actress, Surbhi Chandna.

A source had earlier in an interview with DNA revealed it all as, “Karishma was also supposed to don a movie look, but she started giving a tough time. She kept making changes in her look and though the production house tried to accommodate them, she didn’t finalise them till late in the night. Finally, the makers decided to replace her and got Surbhi Jyoti, instead. She will be seen in Anushka Sharma’s look from Sultan in the promo.”

However, the actress later in a public statement refuted all the rumours related to her starry tantrums. She maintained that she has been replaced, but stated that it was due to her unavailability of shooting dates.

