Ahmed Khan On Taapsee Pannu’s Thappad: “I Found The Concept Of The Movie Very Strange”

Taapsee Pannu’s Thappad, directed by Anubhav Sinha release just a few days before Women’s Day and it was received with open arms by not just women but the entire society. However, there was a certain section of audiences that felt that the film was either a bit too hard or too absurd. Now sharing an opinion on similar lines, Baaghi 3 director Ahmed Khan has said that the concept of Thappad was too strange for him.

While many thought that Taapsee’s Thappad was like an antidote to Shahid Kapoor’s Kabir Singh, Ahmed Khan feels like Thappad as a film made very little sense to him. Further elaborating on his opinion of the film, Ahmed has been quoted by TOI saying, “I found the concept of Thappad very strange. I don’t understand, just because the husband slapped his wife, will she leave him forever? If she has a problem, she too should slap her husband twice in return.”

He further went on to say, “If I ever slap my wife, she can slap me back and end it. If I tell her that I don’t want to be with her anymore, then she can also tell me the same. But, will a slap decide whether a couple can stay together or not? But then, everyone has a different point of view and way of looking at it.”

Reacting to his statements Taapsee Pannu has said that just like Ahmed Khan makes a film that he likes and the concept’s that he relates too, similarly everyone is entailed to make films on their opinion. Directed by Anubhav Sinha, Thappad boasts of an impressive ensemble with actors like Tanvi Azmi, Ratna Pathak Shah, Pavail Gulati and Dia Mirza in pivotal roles.

Thappad released on the 28th of February, 2020. Meanwhile, Ahmed Khan directed Baaghi 3 featuring Tiger Shroff, Shraddha Kapoor and Riteish Deshmukh in pivotal roles released today.

