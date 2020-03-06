Dia Mirza On Her Separation With Sahil Sangha: “People Ask How Do You Smile?”

Actress Dia Mirza has been making a lot of noise, not just for her latest release Thappad but also her personal life. The actress some months back announced her separation from Sahil Sangha post a 5-year long marriage. There have been people who have seen her differently ever since and not in a very good way and she’s opening all about it now.

Dia in a recent interview revealed to how people have shown their sympathy, looked at her with pitiful eyes once when she entered a room full of people, soon after her separation. She also spoke about the weird kind of questions people had put across her, and she was left speechless.

Talking about it all in an interview with Pinkvilla, the actress shared, “It amused me. It still amuses me, You are moving in circles where people are educated but they still feel a sense of sadness. There’s definitely a sense of empathy as well. So the gaze is not necessarily critical, it’s empathetic and sometimes even pitiful. It’s also sometimes awe and admiration. Sometimes, people ask me how am I so strong and how do I get up and go to work like this? I didn’t know what to say. I just want to tell them I find my way and I hope you’ll find yours.”

Meanwhile, the actress is being hailed for her portrayal in Thappad. Mirza loved playing the character of someone who makes choices on her own.

Sharing her experience on how she prepared for her role in the movie, Dia said, “Playing any character is a combination of both preparations as well as spontaneous emotions. Many years ago, one of my friends told me that one must meet opportunity with preparedness, one should understand the story from all the perspectives and not just the character’s side.”

“Once we understand all the perspectives, we should master the craft of letting go of all that information and just flow within the moment, and this really helped me to prepare for my role for ‘Thappad’,” Dia concluded.

