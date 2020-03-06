Vidya Balan Begins Shooting For Her Next Women-Centric Film ‘Sherni’

Vidya Balan is amongst those actresses, who kick-started the trend of women-oriented films in Bollywood. After delivering successes like The Dirty Picture, Kahani and Tumhari Sulu, she was lately seen in last year’s 200 crore grosser, Mission Mangal. She has upcoming projects like Shakuntala Devi – The Human Computer and Sherni in her kitty.

Speaking about Sherni, Vidya Balan has started shooting for the film this week. It marks the collaboration of Vidya and Newton director Amit Masurkar for the first time. As per the report in Filmfare, she started working on the project from 4th March onwards, in which she plays the character of a forest officer. The shoot is taking place in Bhoot Palasi of Madhya Pradesh.

While talking to a daily, Vidya spoke about what made her signed the film. She said, “I loved Newton and when Amit narrated Sherni to me, I knew I wanted to do this film. The uniqueness of the story and its world appealed to me.”

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Recently, Vidya Balan expressed that nowadays people in India are feeling worried that their wives, daughters, mothers are standing up and challenging their status quo. She also took jibe at male actors saying that they shut their mouths on relevant issues in the country whereas female actors are more vocal.

“I think female actors have been more vocal in a lot of ways and male actors don’t open their mouths at all, which is why we are told why don’t you stick to what you are doing. There have been threats issued. That’s only because we (females) are threatening their status quo,” said Vidya, while interacting with students at her alma mater St. Xavier’s College.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!