Bigg Boss 14: Hina Khan & Rocky Jaiswal’s Mushy Reunion After Her Exit Is A Must Watch, PICS INSIDE!

In the process of making it unique, Bigg Boss 14 makers introduced a new and never seen before concept this time. They had contestants from previous seasons like Hina Khan, Gauahar Khan and Sidharth Shukla enter as the Toofani Seniors.

Talking about Hina, this was the second time she entered the house. It was in Bigg Boss 11 that her relationship with Rocky Jaiswal came in front of everyone. Since then, these two have been openly posting about each other on their social media. Now that Hina has returned after her 14 days stay in the show, her reunion with beau Rocky is a must-watch.

While the audience has showered immense love on the trio, Hina Khan seems to have witnessed a grand welcome at her home. In fact, the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress, who was missing her beau Rocky Jaiswal, is elated to be back with her man. Hina treated her fans with some beautiful pics capturing her mushy moments with Rocky.

In the first pic, Hina Khan looked adorable in her pink t-shirt as she posed with Rocky Jaiswal. The pic was captioned as, “Humne har pal mai jitni zindagi dekhi hai, Tumne zindagi mein utne pal nahi dekhe.. #HIRO Forever” followed by a heart emoticon. Check out the pick Below:

In the next pic, she was swamping Rocky with her love as she showered kisses on him. For this Hina wrote, “Pyaar beshumaar.. Naseeb apna apna.” Check out the pic below:

Hina Khan used certain Instagram filters on her and Rocky Jaiswal while posting their cute video on her IG story. Rocky, after looking at himself can be heard saying that now his complexion is matching the actress’ complexion. After which Hina bursts out laughing. Indeed, Rocky knows how to keep her lady happy.

We absolutely loved to see their reunion. They are truly couple goals. Meanwhile, Hina has expressed her gratitude towards fans for loving her stint on Bigg Boss 14. She also mentioned how she had enjoyed her time with Sidharth and Gauahar and that she will be missing their fun times and banters.

