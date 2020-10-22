Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain: Shefali Jariwala Responds To Replacing Saumya Tandon: "It's A Great Character To Play But..."

Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain is one of the best shows that we have on Indian television. The cast stars Saumya Tandon, Shubhangi Atre, Aasif Sheikh and Rohitash Gaud in pivotal roles. But a while ago, Saumya announced that she’s quitting the show.

Guess, whose name has appeared as the replacement for Tandon aka Anita Bhabi’s character on the show? It’s none other than Bigg Boss 13 contestant, Shefali Jariwala.

Although speaking to SpotboyE, Shefali revealed that she’s not replacing her in Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain and has no idea how these rumours started in the first place.

“I also don’t know from where the rumours started. I wish I would have known and I have stopped there only. It was very important for me to clarify so maine apne end se clarify karne ki poori koshish ki. And said I am not replacing Saumya Tandon. But even after Saumya left the show, it again revived that Shefali is playing Anita Bhabi and I would like to clarify that the makers have not even approached me for this. Though it’s a great character to play but makers ne mujhse koi bhi baat nahi ki hai. Baat to tab hogi jab makers se kuch baat hogi, koi negotiation hoga. Kuch hua hi nahi hai. So, I really don’t know from where all these rumours started. Isme koi sachai nahi hai,” said Jariwala.

When asked, if she thinks that she fits the role of Anita Bhabi, the Kaanta Laga girl replied, “I should totally take that as a compliment agar log mujhe use character ke liye apt samajhte hain. Because unko show mein ‘Gori Mem’ bhi bualaya jata hai may be is liye bhi logo ko lagta hain. I would really like to tell you one thing that Saumya Tandon was fantastic in what she did. This show is been running for many years. And the way she has played this Bhabiji ka character is very difficult for anybody to justify this character. For someone to step into her shoes, it will be very difficult. Par logo ne ye socha ki main vo character kar sakti hoon ya logo ne mujhe us character mein dekhne ki chaah rakhi, uske liye I am very happy and thankful. At least they thought that I am fit for the role.”

Do y’all think that Shefali Jariwala can nail Saumya Tandon’s character in Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain? Share your views on the same in the comments below.

