Bigg Boss 14: Rubina Dilaik & Jasmin Bhasin Make Fun Of Nikki Tamboli For Touching Hina Khan & Gauahar Khan’s Feet

Last night we saw ‘Toofani Seniors’ Sidharth Shukla, Hina Khan and Gauahar Khan leaving the Bigg Boss 14 house and freshers got quite emotional about it. Everyone was crying and all of a sudden Nikki Tamboli touches the feet of Hina and Gauahar and fellow house-mates has a funny reaction to it.

We are talking about Rubina Dilaik and Jasmin Bhasin here. The two of them were sitting and laughing over Nikki touching the feet of seniors.

After the seniors exited the house, Rubina, Abhinav Shukla and Bhasin were sitting in the garden area and discussing how the South actress has brainwashed Jaan Kumar Sanu in Bigg Boss 14 house. Not just that, talking about Nikki Tamboli’s body language, it changed the moment Sidharth Shukla’s team got eliminated and she was the part of the same.

But after Bigg Boss revealed that since Nikki is a confirmed contestant, she doesn’t have to leave the house and will stay. Abhinav enacted Tamboli and watching the same, Jasmin and Rubina laughed their heart out to it.

Shukla also mentioned that he will touch Nikki Tamboli’s feet the next day and said, “Nikki aashirwad de ki main bhi teri tarah gharwalon ko nacha saku, aane wale time mein.”

Kis Senior ki team ka hoga aaj #BB14 ke ghar mein Game Over? 🤔 Tell us in the comments and tune in tonight at 10:30 PM to watch it on #Colors. Catch it before TV on @VootSelect. @BeingSalmanKhan #BiggBoss #BiggBoss14 #BiggBoss2020 pic.twitter.com/MQ1UVX1Ky6 — COLORS (@ColorsTV) October 21, 2020

Meanwhile, recently Hina and Gauahar got into a heated argument with Sidharth over a task. And as a result, the two ladies decided to eliminate his team.

Shehzad Deol got evicted last night from Bigg Boss 14. And in a conversation with Koimoi, the Punjabi Munda revealed, “Things were working in my favour. It was a reality show based on public voting. That did not happen, it was voting by the housemates, that’s it. Had I known it was supposed to be voting by the inmates, I would have planned my journey accordingly. I have been real and even if you get a poll conducted or ask the audience to vote right now, you’ll get the answer.”

The Mujhse Shaadi Karoge contestant added, “Makers ne jo karna hai wo karte hai. Wo jaise chahenge wo karenge, usme koi right ya wrong nahi hai. But jo wrong mereko laga, ye karne ke baad bhi either you leave me to the public to decide. Even if you’re not doing that, let me at least be a part of the final task, which was the deciding factor. They didn’t let me do anything of it, which I feel was unfair.”

For more Bigg Boss 14 updates, stick to Koimoi.

