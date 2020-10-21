Laxmmi Bomb: Hindu Sainiks Threaten The Makers To Change Title Or They Will Protest Against Cinemas

On one side a huge number of fans want Laxmmi Bomb to get a theatrical release this Diwali and on the other side, there are haters and protestors. Needless to say, they want to ban the film like just like every other thing.

While Laxmmi Bomb has been facing protests for being a ‘Bollywood film’ and the one allegedly promoting ‘Love Jihad. But that’s not enough as apparently some ‘Hindu Sainiks’ have got a problem with is title.

Reportedly, Hindu Sena has written to the information and broadcast minister, Prakash Javdekar and has requested to get the title changed. The reason they have suggested that it mocks the Hindu goddess and hence it should be changed before the film’s release.

As per Bollywood Life, the official statement by the Sena threatens makers of protests and boycott. Vishnu Gupta, the president of Hindu Sena said, “If our demand is not fulfilled, all my Hindu Sainiks shall protest against this movie outside every Cinema hall where this movie may be screened across the nation. I request everyone belonging to the Hindu community to boycott the movie, if the movie title is not changed before the release.”

“The name of the movie is highly derogatory and offensive in nature, the name of Hindu Goddess Laxmi, the goddess of fortune and wealth has been used in the movie title along with the word Bomb which is unacceptable to the Hindu community. In the said name of the movie Bomb word has been used to provoke the Hindu community,” the letter further added.

Meanwhile, after rocking the web world with its trailer, Laxmmi Bomb’s first song Burj Khalifa is also receiving an amazing response from the audience.

Directed by Raghava Lawrence, Laxmmi Bomb is the Hindi remake of Tamil film Muni 2: Kanchana. Along with Akshay Kumar, the film stars Kiara Advani in lead and is slated to release on November 9.

The film will stream on Disney+Hotstar in India. However, in countries like Australia, New Zealand and UAE it will hit the cinemas.

What are your thoughts on this? Let us know in the comments section.

