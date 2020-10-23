Vijay Varma plays Rasheed the Urdu teacher in the Mira Nair-directed web series, A Suitable Boy, and he says he had to work hard to get the diction and articulation right.

“Rasheed is an Urdu teacher, so I had to focus on pronunciation and articulation of words and sentences. I spent a lot of time on research, listening to Urdu audio clips and also trained with an Urdu dialect coach to sink into the character. Urdu is a beautiful and pure language and, if not spoken correctly, it won’t have an impact. Rasheed’s character is complex and layered, and he has his journey and struggles to deal with, which are revealed through the course of the story,” said Vijay.

Mira Nair’s A Suitable Boy is based on Vikram Seth’s novel of the same name.

A Suitable boy is written by Andrew Davies and features Tabu, Ishaan Khatter, Tanya Maniktala, Rasika Dugal, Vivaan Shah, Shahana Goswami, Ram Kapoor, Vinay Pathak, and Namit Das in pivotal roles. It streams on Netflix from October 23.

