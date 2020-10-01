Bigg Boss 13 Fame Himanshi Khurana Spreads Positivity With Ravishing Pictures Amid Battle With COVID-19

Bigg Boss 13 fame Himanshi Khurana made back to the headlines when she tested positive if the Novel Coronavirus recently. Yesterday, fans were shocked when it was reported that Khurana was rushed to the hospital due to an emergency. But giving her fans a sigh of relief, Himanshi seems to be better now. Her posting a beautiful picture on Instagram comes in as the proof.

After keeping her fans waiting for any health update, Himanshi did that in her way. She shared two beautiful throwback picture on Instagram and captioned it as “dress”. Tagging the designer she was wearing, she did not write anything else with the post.

Himanshi Khurana can be seen wearing black traditions skirts with golden prints, paired with a matching blouse and a flowy black dupatta. Loose hair, fresh makeup and kohled eyes, statement hearing and a traditional jhutti completed the look. The pictures have directly made their way to her fans’ heart; they are showering them with all the love.

Meanwhile, Himanshi Khurana, who was self-isolating herself in her home, was rushed to a hospital in Ludhiana. As per reports, she was rushed due to her deteriorating health. The actor was suffering from 105 degree fever and a falling oxygen level, after which medical help was needed.

Himanshi Khurana tested positive of COVID-19 last Saturday. The Bigg Boss alumni informed this to her fan in a tweet. She wrote, “I want 2 inform you all dat i hv been tested positive 4 covid-19 even after taking proper precautions .As you all know that i was the part of the protest day before yesterday & d area was crowded so i thought to get d test done before i go for my shoot today evening.”

In another Tweet Himanshi Khurana added, “I jst wanted to inform people who came in my contact to get ur test done & please take proper precautions in d protest. Its my request to all the people protesting to not forget that we are going through pandemic so please take proper care.”

