Rajan Shahi’s “Anupamaa” deals with a lot more than a woman’s daily struggle. Be it trying to explore opportunities outside her home, or talking about the stree dhan, the show has something new to add to the storyline which makes it an interesting watch.

In the recent episodes, the audience saw that Pakhi is being stalked by a guy, who threatens to come to her brother Paritosh’s engagement and spoil it for her. But she shared it with her mom, who assured that she will not let anyone harm her in any way. While the stalker, who comes as a guest from Dave’s side, tries to disturb her, Pakhi keeps quiet knowing that it can disturb the ceremony.

In the upcoming episode, the audience will get to see that the stalker follows Pakhi and tries to harass her. Right at the moment, Anupamaa walks in and slaps him, saving her daughter from any kind of assault.

Though this does not go down well with Rakhi, as he was her guest, Anupamaa takes a firm stand against her. She also wins appreciation from her family and Vanraj, who goes on to thank her for saving Pakhi.

A lot of times girls are asked to ignore such stalkers, but Anupamaa’s stand shows that every woman should take a stance against this. It also focuses on how a mother should make her daughter comfortable to share anything and everything with her, no matter how bad or good it is.

“Anupamaa”, produced by Rajan Shahi and his mother Deepa Shahi under their banner Shahi Productions Pvt Ltd, airs at 10 p.m. Monday to Saturday on Star Plus. It features Rupali Ganguly, Sudhanshu Pandey, Madalsa Sharma, Aashish Mehrotra, Paras Kalnawat, Arvind Vaidya, Alpana Buch, Tassnim Sheikh, Nidhi Shah, Shekhar Shukla, Anagha Bhosle, and Muskaan Bamne.

