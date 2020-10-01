They say “A bad day with coffee is much better than a good day without it.” If you are a coffee lover then you will know what that one cup of coffee means to you. So on International Coffee Day, which is observed on October 1 to promote and celebrate coffee as a beverage, celebs talk about their love for coffee. Read on

Sharad Malhotra: Coffee is a hug in a mug. I like coffee and have it occasionally. But I love its aroma. I agree that starting your day with a cup of coffee gives you the energy for a day, and on some days I love to start my day with a cup of coffee.

Avinash Mukherjee: I love and live on coffee. I love my black coffee and have at least six to seven mugs of coffee a day on average.

Angad Hasija: I love coffee, you can say coffee is my weakness. In the last few weeks I was having three to four cups in a day, that too black coffee, but now I have reduced my intake. Normally I have black coffee only but I have milk coffee too. Whenever I feel low I have a coffee because I am a coffee person. Whenever I travel abroad I try different types of cafes and different types of coffee because there are so many types of coffee available and I love to explore different coffees of different countries.

Vijayendra Kumeria: I love to beat the heat with a glass of cold coffee. Cold coffee is a mood enhancer. I just love the aroma of coffee. I just feel happy and fresh when I sip my homemade cold coffee. I keep a check on my caffeine intake but a glass of cold coffee is what I don’t mind at all.

Delnaaz Irani: I am not a big coffee fan but since Percy is a huge coffee fan especially a black coffee fan, I have started loving coffee ever since I met him. I am a tea lover. I started drinking more coffee with him and our coffee dates increased. During the lockdown at around 4:30 p.m. he used to make his black coffee then he would make coffee for me. He makes wonderful coffee. I feel it gives you a lot of energy especially people say when you workout you need to have a coffee shot and then go for a workout. I have started loving it recently.

Jasmin Bhasin: I love coffee. I start my day with coffee, it’s a ritual that I have been following for a very long time now. It’s not just my go-to drink, but also my happy potion.

