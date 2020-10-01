Coronavirus pandemic has not spared anyone. Every day, we hear the news of Bollywood and television celebrities testing positive for the virus. Amid this, the television shows are also featuring the pandemic situation in their plots. We earlier witnessed Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actors wearing masks and face shields on the show. The show got massive trolling because of that. But now, it’s our favourite show, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah which has decided to introduce a COVID-19 plot. No, we aren’t kidding. Read the article to know the details.

Reportedly, in the upcoming episodes of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, we will see Abdul getting coronavirus symptoms. The episode will start with a regular day where we see Abdul delivering groceries to Gokuldham society members.

Initially, no one pays heed to Abdul having the virus symptoms. It’s only when Tapu Sena goes to his shop to buy something; they realize that his condition is getting worse. They immediately go to Dr Haathi and inform them about Abdul’s condition. After hearing Tapu Sena, Dr Haathi rushes into the PPE kit and goes to Abdul’s shop. He does a quick check on all the vitals and diagnoses the condition to be very similar to a COVID-19 infected patient.

After that, we see Abdul getting escorted in the clubhouse. Dr Haathi even instructs Tapu to shut Abdul’s shop immediately and asks Bhide to lock the society gate. He further advises everyone to take necessary precautions by quarantining themselves in their respective homes. Dr Haathi will even call BMC’s health officials to inform them about the potential COVID-19 patient.

While every member of Gokuldham society is worried about Abdul, Bhide calls for an urgent meeting on the loudspeaker and asks everyone to step out into their respective balconies and instructs everyone about how to handle the situation from here scientifically.

Well, it would be interesting to know what would happen next in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. Do you think Abdul will test positive for coronavirus? Do let us know via comments and stay tuned to Koimoi for more updates.

