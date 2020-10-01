YRF Denies Making Biopic On Late Yash Chopra, Calls It Baseless Rumour!

Recently, Yash Raj Films aka YRF completed its 50 years. Aditya Chopra wrote a long letter expressing his gratitude towards those who were a part of their journey and mainly, the masses. In 1970, late filmmaker Yash Chopra started the production company which has made many memorable movies.

For more than a month, there were various speculations on what the production house will do on its 50th anniversary. From announcing big projects to a biopic on Yash Chopra, everything made headlines. However, the production house has denied the rumours of late filmmaker’s biopic.

An official statement from YRF mentioned, “There has been a lot of speculation about Aditya Chopra planning to make a biopic on his late father, the legendary Yash Chopra. We can officially tell you that this news is absolutely untrue and a figment of imagination.”

YRF’s official spokesperson says, “This is a baseless rumour. There are absolutely no plans to make a biopic on Yash Chopra ji.” We hope this official confirmation puts this baseless rumour to rest.

Well, the official statement will finally put a stop on these speculations.

Meanwhile, in his heartfelt letter, Aditya Chopra had written, “In 1970, my father Yash Chopra left the security and comfort of his brother Mr. BR Chopra and formed his own company. Till then, he was a salaried employee of BR Films and didn’t own anything of his own. He did not know how to run a business and did not even have the basic knowledge of what goes into making a company. All he had was a strong belief in his talent and hard work and a dream to be self-reliant.”

“Across 5 decades YRF, at its core, has been a traditional company with deep-rooted old world values and a conservative approach to business. This perfect balance of traditional and modern is what defines Yash Raj Films,” reads another excerpt from the statement.

Meanwhile, everyone is eagerly waiting to know if the news of the production house’s collaboration with Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and others are true or not!

