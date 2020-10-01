Bell Bottom: Akshay Kumar Announces Wrap-Up With A New Dapper Look

Akshay Kumar was the first A-Lister to get back to work amid pandemic, as he flew down to Scotland to begin work on his next film Bell Bottom. While there have been a lot of updates, the latest says that the team has wrapped up the film in a start to finish schedule. To mark the wrap-up, Akshay even shared a new poster and a team picture.

Akshay has been working on his long line up even amid the lockdown. For Bell Bottom specifically, we saw him locking the scripts, and trying hard to get back on sets as soon as possible. The actor has now announced the wrap up of his spy-thriller.

Breaking the news on his Twitter handle, Akshay Kumar wrote, “Alone we can do so little, together we can do so much. Its teamwork and I am grateful to each and every member of the cast and crew. #BellBottomCompleted. Here’s the poster.” In the poster, we can see the standard dapper Akshay dressed in a fitting suit running on the runway. Gelled up hair, old school moustache and a vintage pair of shades give him the perfect ’80s vibe.

Talking about completing Bell Bottom in these testing times to Hindustan Times, Akshay Kumar said, “It’s teamwork, and I am grateful to each and every member of the cast and crew from the spot dadas to the light dadas to the technicians to the make-up dadas to my lovely heroines Vaani, Lara, Huma, my director Ranjit and to Vashuji and the production team who believed in our audacious plan.”

Akshay Kumar added, “The new normal has made us realise a different way of working that none of us could have imagined. I hope this encourages film industries globally to do what they do best and start entertaining audiences again. I hope our shoot during the pandemic reassures others that keeping all safety in mind it’s time to get things moving again.”

Akshay Kumar also shared a team picture on Tuesday from Glasgow, as they bid a goodbye to the shooting location. The picture featured, co-star Vaani Kapoor, producers, wife Twinkle Khanna, and a few others.

Directed by Ranjit M Tewari, Bell Bottom also stars Vaani Kapoor, Lara Dutta and Huma Qureshi alongside Akshay Kumar. The film is set to hit the big screens on April 2, 2021.

