Bigg Boss 14 is all set to premiere on 3rd October. We have already informed you about the celebrities that have been confirmed to enter Salman Khan’s show this year. Today we will be telling you about the net worth of these celebrities. Are you excited to know? Read on.

We have already told you that as per media reports, Rubina Dilaik, Abhinav Shukla, Shardul Pandit, Shehzad Deol, Gia Manek, Jasmin Bhasin, Nishant Singh Malkani, Pavitra Punia, Eijaz Khan, Nikki Tamboli, Pratik Sehajpal, Jaan K Sanu and Radhe Maa are confirmed to participate in Bigg Boss this year.

According to Torus Castle, the net worth of Rubina Dilaik is 7.5 crores. While Abhinav Shukla has a net worth of 11 crores. Speaking about Shardul Pandit, the actor has a net worth of 1.5 crores. Shehzad Deol has a net worth of 35 lakhs. Saath Nibhaana Saathiya fame Gia Manek has a net worth of 7 crores.

Jasmin Bhasin who was last seen in Khatron Ke Khiladi: Made In India has a net worth of 11 crores. While Nishant Singh Malkani has the net worth of 7 crores. The report said that Pavitra Punia has a net worth of 3.5 crores and Eijaz Khan has a net worth of 11 crores. Nikki Tamboli has a net worth of 30 Lakhs.

Pratik Sehajpal has a net worth of 90 lakhs whereas Jaan K Saanu’s net worth is 5 crores. Speaking about Radhe Maa, you will be shocked to know her net worth. Radhe Maa aka Sukhwinder Kaur has a net worth of 1000 crores. Yes, you have heard it right.

We have earlier told you that Radhe Maa and Bigg Boss 14 makers are having serious discussions over the former’s trishul. As per a report by spotboye, “Radhe Maa is not ready to keep her Trishul out and go inside for the stay. Whereas the production house (Endemol) is making a constant effort to convince her. As per Sukhvinder, her Trishul has all divine powers and if she leaves that and enters the house, she will have to keep her powers also out. But as per the rules and keeping contestants’ safety in mind, the channel is not allowing anyone to carry any dangerous instrument inside. Well, the discussion is on among both the parties and no conclusion has come yet.”

