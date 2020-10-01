Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Actor Priyanka Kalantri & Her Husband Vikas Kalantri Test COVID-19 Positive

2020 is close to its end but the COVID-19 pandemic is still not over. In fact in a country like India, the daily cases are still coming in a huge number. Not just common people even celebs have found themselves struggling with the novel coronavirus. From Bollywood singer Kanika Dhillon to filmmaker SS Rajamouli, so many artists have tested COVID-19 positive in last few months. The latest one to join the bandwagon is Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor Priyanka Kalantri and her actor husband Vikaas Kalantri.

Vikaas Kalantri took to Twitter and shared the update with his fans. He tweeted, “My wife Priyanka & myself have tested positive for Covid19 today. We are home quarantined with mild symptoms & are taking utmost precautions and care. We have isolated ourselves. To any1 who has come in contact with us recently pl take necessary precautions.”

My wife Priyanka & myself have tested positive for Covid19 today. We are home quarantined with mild symptoms & are taking utmost precautions and care. We have isolated ourselves. To any1 who has come in contact with us recently pl take necessary precautions. 🙏🏻 — Vikaas Kalantri (@VikasKalantri) September 30, 2020

As Vikaas shared the update, many celeb friends poured their good wishes for the couple.

Rashami Desai tweeted, “Get well soon Vikas and Priyanka”

Get well soon Vikas and Priyanka 💞 — Rashami Desai (@TheRashamiDesai) September 30, 2020

Helly wrote, “Get well super soon you guys Wishing a speedy recovery”

Get well super soon you guys ❤️❤️ Wishing a speedy recovery 🤗🤗🧿 — HELLY (@OfficialHelly7) September 30, 2020

Just recently Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Banerjee also tested positive for coronavirus. Gurmeet shared the news on Twitter with fans, “My wife Debina & I have tested positive for COVID-19 today. We are touch wood, doing fine and are taking all the necessary precautions, in isolation at home. We request all those who have been in contact with us to take care. Thank you all for your love and support.”

My wife Debina & I have tested positive for COVID-19 today. We are touch wood, doing fine and are taking all the necessary precautions, in isolation at home. We request all those who have been in contact with us to take care🙏🏻 Thank you all for your love and support — GURMEET CHOUDHARY (@gurruchoudhary) September 30, 2020

Debina also shared the update with fans through Instagram stories and wrote, “My husband, Gurmeet & I have tested positive for COVID-19 today. We are touch wood, doing much better and are taking all the necessary precautions, in isolation at home. We request all those who have been in contact with us to take care (folding hands emoticon) please pray for our speedy recovery. Thank you all for your love and support.”

Well, we hope for their speedy recovery and also wish the pandemic comes to an end soon. What are your thoughts on this? Let us know in the comments section.

