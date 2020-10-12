Ever since Yashraj Mukhate released his viral Rasode Mein Kaun Tha edit, Rupal Patel’s Kokilaben has been enjoying a second round of fame and appreciation. After being in news over the season two of Saath Nibhaana Saathiya, Rupal is all set to meet Sunil Grover on his show where he is enacting a spoof of her Star Plus show and is playing Topi Bahu. You cannot miss this crossover. Deets below.

Rupal who played Kokilaben in Star Plus’ popular show, is now going to grace Sunil Grover’s Gangs Of Filmistan. Grover dressed in India attire has named his character Topi Bahu, inspired by show’s Gopi Bahu.

The teaser of the same was shared by Star Bharat. With the teaser, on their official Twitter handle, the channel wrote, “Hoga fun double jab milengi Topi Bahu aur Kokila #GangsOfFilmistan. (When Kokila will meet Topi Bahu, it will be double the fun.)”

In the short promo, we se Sunil Grover as Topi Bahu pressing her mother-in-law Rupal Patel aka Kokilaben’s feet. Later in the video we see Rupal blessing her and informs her fans and audience that she will be gracing Gangs Of Filmistan in the coming week. The actor and the team of the show have already shot for the episode.

Meanwhile, this is not the first time Sunil Grover has played Topi Bahu on Gangs Of Filmistan. In the Saath Nibhaana Saathiya spoof last time, the actor enacted the iconic laptop washing scene. As expected from Sunil he added extra drama to it and it was hilarious for the audience.

However, following the rage that Yashraj Mukhate’s Rasode Mein Kaun Tha became, the makers of Saath Nibhaana Saathiya have announced a season 2 of the show. The next season is set to release in Diwali this year. The channel even released a promo starring Devoleena Bhattacharjee. The casting for the show is also making a lot of buzz.

What are you thoughts on Sunil Grover’s Gangs Of Filmistan promo and also how excited are you for Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2? Let us know in the comments section below. For more updates, stick to Koimoi.

