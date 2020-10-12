Niti Taylor took all her fans by surprise recently when she tied the knot with fiancé Parikshit Bawa in October. The wedding was kept a big secret, till the actress herself announced it on her social media. The Ishqbaaz actress got married on October 13, 2020, in the presence of her family.

Breaking the news on the social media platforms almost after two months of her wedding, she gave a glimpse of her first cooking session. Continue reading further to know more.

It is a ritual in most of the families that the new bride has to cook something sweet for the first time. Niti Taylor gave a glimpse of her ‘First Rasoi’ to her fans in her latest Instagram post. In the picture, the actress is seen in the kitchen as she roasts the flour. In the next boomerang video, we can see her stirring the flour. The second boomerang video gives a glimpse of this sweet dish almost ready to be served. Check out the post below:

Niti Taylor shared this picture and boomerang videos with the caption, “पहली Rasoi, followed by red hearts and #attakahalwa.” She opted for a bright pink and orange salwar suit, sporting her red chooda, sindoor. Also, if you take a closer look, you can see Mehendi on her hands. She makes a perfect newlywed bride, and her happiness is evident on her glowing face.

Complimenting Niti were her industry colleagues, Divya Agarwal and Kishwer Merchant. The actress broke the news to the world and shared a short video clip of her wedding ceremony with the caption, “My journey from Miss to Mrs is complete. I’d like to share with all my well-wishers that I tied the knot with Parikshit on August 13 2020. We had a very small, quiet and intimate wedding with just our parents, aka, COVID wedding…” Check out the post below:

