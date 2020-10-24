Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah EXCLUSIVE: Mandar Chandwadkar AKA Bhide Reveals The NEW Shooting Rules & They’re Super Impressive!

One of the first entertainment industries to get back on its feet amidst the pandemic has been the television business. And one of the first shows to start shooting has been the crowd favourite, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. The show headlined by the Gada family, comprising of Jethalal (Dilip Joshi), Daya (Disha Vakani), Tapu (Raj Anadkat) and Champaklal (Amit Bhatt) was terribly missed during the lockdown. However, the fans were ecstatic when they resumed shooting in July.

While we have already seen a bunch of fresh episodes from the show, Koimoi reached out to Mandar Chandwadkar AKA Aatmaram Tukaram Bhide to know how they are managing to shoot in these crucial times. Chandwadkar revealed that they are happy to shoot and are following the government’s guidelines to the T.

These are the steps they are taking to assure a smooth shooting schedule. “We are able to shoot well because we are taking all the necessary precautions on the set. Every member present has to get his or her temperature checked every day, sanitise well, and maintain social distancing with each other. Additionally, our producer (Asit Kumarr Modi) has made arrangements for some of the productions guys, especially the ones with no vehicles, to stay on the set so they don’t come in contact with anyone at risk,” informs Chandwadkar.

Prod him on the motivation behind their will to keep going in these tough times and he says, “Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is a show that doesn’t belong to us, but to the audience and we will do everything in our capacity to make them laugh. This is why we started working from July, and will continue to do so,” says Chandwadkar adding that they will continue shooting with these precautions until a vaccine for Covid-19 is introduced.

Meanwhile, Navratri being an important part of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, the actors have already started shooting for the festival episodes. “Yes, we have started shooting for them but with all the social distancing norms in place. For example, we all come down to play Garba one by one,” Chandwadkar asserts further informing that they won’t have any external celebrity participating in the show for Navratri this year.

Meanwhile, are you enjoying the fresh episodes of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah? Let us know in the comment section below.

