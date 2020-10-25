Kangana Ranaut and Hansal Mehta’s dispute which happened on the sets of Simran is known to everyone. There were huge differences between the actress and the filmmaker regarding the movie which remained a topic of public and media discussion for a long time.

Upon release, Simran didn’t receive favourable reviews and the box office fate was also miserable. Although neither Kangana Ranaut nor Hansal Mehta has ever remained tight-lipped about their issues, the filmmaker has opened up about the same recently again.

Speaking to Huffington Post, Hansal Mehta called the film a ‘painful memory’ and said, “I sometimes wish I never made it. There was no need. It was an unnecessary aberration in my career. It makes me sad, it could’ve been a much better film.”

He further added that he had to take therapy. “It had the potential to be a great film. It used to sadden me but now it’s…It was a painful time. Every day. Beyond that, it’s difficult to speak about it. I don’t even revisit it. There was a time after the film released, I went through a very low phase mentally. Took therapy. The film affected my mental health. I went into a shell, I did not want to meet people. I was in a period of very low self-esteem.” he added.

However, the filmmaker said that he enjoyed Kangana’s company off the sets. “I’ll be honest with you, I enjoyed Kangana’s company outside the set and I had a great time with her. We used to go out and she would always ask me to choose restaurants. We’d have a great meal together, party together, I would choose a good wine, all that was fun. (But on the sets) It went out of my control completely. That’s not a happy situation to be in. Other than dealing with the fact that she (Kangana) completely took charge of the set and began directing other actors, I lost a lot of money too. Which had nothing to do with her. Financially it hit me badly. I was stupid enough to sign some papers when the film was stuck for some reason, which got me into a financial and legal tangle. So almost a year-and-a-half, there was arbitration going on in court. I’ve sort of emerged back. You have to go through what you have to go through. It was tough.” he said.

Hansal Mehta who is getting heaps of praises recently for his latest project Scam 1992 says that he started recovering when he started writing the web series.

