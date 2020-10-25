Radhika Apte: “I Got Married When I Realised That It Is Easier To Get A Visa"

Radhika Apte has created a niche for herself in the digital space, and the actor has been hailed for her body of work. One thing that has also been a part of the news is her marriage to Benedict Taylor. While many were not aware for the longest time that the actor is actually married, she has now revealed that she does not believe in the institution of marriage. Below is what exactly she has to say.

If you, like many, are not aware about Radhika being married, she tied the knot with Benedict Taylor back in 2012. Taylor is based in London and Apte is right now there with him. The two have not made many public appearances together.

Meanwhile, Radhika Apte was recently in a chat with Vikrant Massey. Both were asking each other questions that are not usually asked to them. It was then when Radhika spoke how she does not really believe in the institution of marriage. She also revealed how marrying Benedict Taylor made her visa process easier. Two always wanted to stay together.

When it was asked ‘when did Radhika Apte get married?’, she said, “Well, when I realised that it is easier to get a visa when you are married. I think there should be no boundaries. I am not a big marriage person, I don’t believe in the institution. I got married because visa was really a problem and we wanted to live together. I think that’s not fair.”

Meanwhile, Radhika Apte has spent her complete lockdown in London with husband, Benedict Taylor. She recently while talking to Hindustan Times spike about her routine in quarantine. “Just to have a routine was a normal thing. But, in this period, I ate well, exercised, tried to write and watch, and did nothing, without any pressure of having to be at any place. All these have been really good things. But, there have been too many bad things, too,” she said.

Radhika Apte was last seen in the Netflix original Raat Akeli Hai, alongside Nawazuddin Siddiqui. The film went to garner praises from the audience and the critics as well.

