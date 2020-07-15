Bollywood actress Radhika Apte is missing a lot of things lately, amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Radhika Apte took to Instagram, where she shared a behind-the-scenes picture from what seems like a photo shoot. In the image, Radhika is seen sporting an off-white, off-shoulder top, with denim shorts and sneakers. She completed her look with beach curls on her short hair and nude make-up.

“Missing shoots and photoshoots and friends and colleagues and Bombay and studios and roads and swimming pools and everything. #itsoneofthosedays#lockdown #throwback,” Radhika captioned the image, which currently has 164K likes. Radhika Apte is currently spending time with her husband Benedict Taylor at their London home.

In March, Radhika Apte had detailed her experience about her immigration from India to the UK, during the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic. She had also stressed on the fact that it is sometimes ok to not be doing anything in life. “There is so much going on in the world, I am just happy staying put and not thinking of the future because there is much uncertainty out there. I am just taking each day at as it comes.” Opening up about what has she been doing in the lockdown, the Sacred Games actress said, “Doing nothing. But eating well, sleeping a lot, exercising, walking and watching and reading. The only thing I have missed is seeing my mum, my family.”

Radhika Apte also made headlines recently after she made her directorial debut ‘The Sleepwalkers’.

