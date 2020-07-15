Mohit Chauhan On Dil Bechara’s Music: “Amazed At A.R. Rahman’s Understanding”

Singer Mohit Chauhan is amazed at Oscar and Grammy-winning composer A.R. Rahman’s understanding of music. He says Rahman has planted songs wonderfully into the story of the upcoming film “Dil Bechara”.

Composed by A.R. Rahman and written by Amitabh Bhattacharya, the music album of “Dil Bechara” released a few days ago. The video of the romantic song “Taare Ginn” was launched on Wednesday.

The song is sung by Shreya Ghoshal and Mohit Chauhan. It’s about the thrill of the beginning of love.

“I’m amazed at A.R. Rahman’s understanding of music. He plants songs so wonderfully into the story of the film. Shreya and I have tried our best to deliver what the maestro expected of us, now the verdict is with the listeners. ‘Taare Ginn’ is about the excitement of love and interestingly enough. Hoping for listeners to like it feels like the same thing,” Mohit Chauhan said.

Shreya Ghoshal added, “Between the first time I sang for Rahman sir to the latest songs I’ve sung for him, the excitement and the creative rush has been the same for me. ‘Taare Ginn’ is a beautiful track that showed me yet another distinctive side of the brilliant composer that he is. Mohit has been a fun co-singer and I can’t wait for listeners to hear us in this duet.”

“Dil Bechara” is the official remake of the 2014 Hollywood romantic drama “The Fault In Our Stars”. The film is based on John Green’s popular novel of the same name. Budding actress Sanjana Sanghi stars opposite late Sushant Singh Rajput in the film. Casting director Mukesh Chhabra makes his directorial debut with the film.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s last film, “Dil Bechara”, will premiere on an OTT platform on July 24.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!