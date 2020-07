Zoya Akhtar’s Building Sealed Days After Veteran Actor Rekha’s Bungalow Declared Containment Zone

Filmmaker Zoya Akhtar’s building in the Bandstand area of Bandra has been sealed and declared as a containment area by Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) as a resident of the building has tested Covid-19 positive.

This happens within a few days of veteran actress Rekha’s bungalow being sealed by BMC. Rekha and Zoya Akhtar are neighbours.

BMC have posted the mandatory notice at the gates of Zoya Akhtar’s building, reports Mumbai Mirror. The notice reads: “This area has been declared as Containment Area as a resident is found positive in coronavirus test. The entry to this area is restricted and violation of rules is punishable.”

Zoya Akhtar’s building shares a boundary wall with Rekha’s bungalow Sea Springs, which has been sealed by BMC after the latter’s security guard tested positive for COVID-19 last week.

Following this, four watchmen at residences near Rekha’s bungalow have reportedly tested positive and have been shifted to BMC’s Covid-19 facility. However, it is being reported by several media houses that the veteran actress is refusing to undergo tests. However, it is not yet known whether the actress, who has been living in home isolation over the past few weeks, has had a COVID-19 test done.

