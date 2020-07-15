Rekha NOT Willing To Get Tested For COVID-19, Didn’t Allow BMC Officials To Enter Her Bunglow?

A few days ago we got to know that three generations of the Bachchan family — Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya Bachchan were tested COVID-19 positive. While Amitabh and Abhishek were admitted to Nanavati hospital, Aishwarya and Aaradhya were quarantined at home. During the same period, we also got the news that a security guard at Rekha’s bungalow too was tested positive.

According to multiple media reports, actress Rekha has refused to allow BMC officials inside her bungalow. Her staff member who was tested positive of COVID-19 has been shifted to BMC’s COVID-19 facility for further treatments. In the meantime, the actress’ bungalow – Sea has been sealed and is declared a containment zone.

In the middle of all this, a piece of shocking news has created an uproar on the internet. According to some reports, Rekha is not willing to do the required tests. Rekha’s manager Farhana interacted with the BMC staff when they reached the bungalow and gave them her number, reportedly asking them to call before carrying out any procedures. Later on, when Farhana was called, she reportedly said that Rekha is doing fine and is not willing to get tested for COVID-19 as she had not come in anyone’s contact.

That’s not all. Reports also state that the sanitization team sent to the residence of the veteran actress by the BMC was not allowed to enter or sanitize the bungalow. Earlier, Hindustan Times had reported that Rekha did not want to be tested by BMC officials and had opted to get the test done on her own. She was supposed to submit the test results to the concerned authorities.

We hope the Rekhaji takes care and stays safe during these times

