Kareena Kapoor Khan Is Indeed Missing Greece & This Pic Is A Proof Of The Same

Kareena Kapoor Khan on Saturday posted a throwback picture along with husband, actor Saif Ali Khan.

In the image, Saif hugs Kareena while standing at the top of the Acropolis in Athens. The image seems to be from their dating days.

Recalling the vacation, Kareena wrote: “My love and me at the Acropolis. Athens 2008.”

Reacting to the post, actress Tisca Chopra commented: “Bebo, I love this picture. Stay happy and blessed.”

“You both look so cute together,” a fan wrote.

Kareena and Saif got married in 2012. They welcomed their son, Taimur, in 2016, and are now all set to become parents again.

Saif, who was previously married to actress Amrita Singh, has two children — Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan — from his first marriage.

Meanwhile recently, Kareena Kapoor Khan on Friday posted a birthday message for her buddy Malaika Arora, who turned 47.

In an Instagram close-up picture Kareena posted, Malaika is seen giving her a peck on the cheek.

“Happy birthday darling Malla… May we keep enjoying our meals and our girlie nights together while twinning in our t-shirts forever. I wish you lots of gluten-free bread, a tiny drop of gin, and of course… lots of yoga asanas for the diva herself. Love you tons @malaikaaroraofficial,” wrote Kareena, along with the image.

Kareena’s next release is the Aamir Khan-starrer “Laal Singh Chaddha”, an adaptation of “Forrest Gump”. The actress, who recently completed her shoot for the film in Delhi, is expecting her second child with husband Saif Ali Khan.

