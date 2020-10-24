Nehu Da Vyah is talk of the town these days and it has finally happened. Yes, Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh are officially a married couple now because they had their Anand Karaj earlier today.

A video of Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet performing the ritual in a Delhi Gurudwara with their families is going viral on Instagram. The video clip shows the couple seeking holy blessings and it makes for a lovely watch.

The fan club of Neha Kakkar which shared the video wrote, “The biggest wedding of the year happened…Congratulations to you”. Have a look below:

While the pictures of Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet’s pre-wedding ceremonies are already viral on the internet, we can’t wait to see the wedding pics as well. Can you?

The couple has literally painted the town red with their love and perfect chemistry. The pictures from their Mehendi and Haldi ceremony are already making the fans glow with happiness. At the Mehendi ceremony, the couple wore matching green coloured outfits. Neha dazzled in an Anita Dongre emerald Green lehenga & Choli. The lehenga had orange coloured floral patterns wheres the choli was simple. She kept her makeup minimalistic and paired her attire with a choker neckpiece and jhumkas. Rohanpreet wore a mint green Kurta paired with a black turban.

Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh again wore matching outfits at their Haldi ceremony. Neha wore a bright yellow coloured Saree and Rohan wore the same coloured Kurta. They could not take their eyes off each other and were totally setting a couple goals.

A few days ago, Neha had shared pictures of Rohanpreet proposing to her. In the photos, Rohanpreet can be seen holding a red heart-shaped placard that reads: “Will you marry me?”

Reportedly, the two met on the sets of their recently released music video, “Nehu da vyah“.

Now isn’t that the reason people say matches are made in heaven?

What are your thoughts on this? Let us know in the comments section. Also Stay Tuned to Koimoi for more updates, pictures and videos from Neha Kakkar & Rohanpreet’s wedding.

