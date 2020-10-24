Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh’s pre-wedding ceremonies have kick-started in full swing. These two love birds seem to be in the happiest phase of their lives. They are having a blast, and their pictures from the ceremonies are proof.

Head over heels in love with each other couple can be seen laughing and glowing in the pictures. Neha and Rohanpreet’s engagement ceremony took place last night in Punjab. During the day, the duo was glowing in yellow for their Haldi ceremony and was seen complimenting each other. Continue reading further to check out some amazing pictures from their Mehendi, Haldi and Engagement ceremony.

Let us begin with Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh’s Mehendi ceremony. The couple wore matching green coloured outfits. Neha dazzled in an Anita Dongre emerald Green lehenga & Choli. The lehenga had orange coloured floral patterns wheres the choli was simple. She kept her makeup minimalistic and paired her attire with a choker neckpiece and jhumkas. Rohanpreet wore a mint green Kurta paired with a black turban. Check out the pictures below:

Neha captioned the image as, “Mehendi Lagaungi Main Sajna @rohanpreetsingh Ke Naam Ki.” The lovebirds are all smiles and their happiness is evident.

Now, talking about their Haldi ceremony, Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh again wore matching outfits. Neha wore a bright yellow coloured Saree and Rohan wore the same coloured Kurta. They could not take their eyes off each other and were totally setting couple goals. Check out the pictures below:

At the ring ceremony, that took place last night in Punjab, both Neha and Rohanpreet looked ecstatic as they danced their hearts out with close friends and family. Neha couldn’t stop blushing as she twinned with Rohanpreet and matched steps with him. The young couple looked so much in love.

The wedding festivities for Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh began on Thursday. The wedding which did not seem real to fans, in the beginning, is grabbing all eyeballs. We cannot wait to see Neha as a bride and Rohanpreet as a groom.

