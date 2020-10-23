Singer Neha Kakkar on Thursday shared images of a marriage proposal by rumoured beau Rohanpreet Singh, adding fuel to their wedding rumours.

The Coca Cola singer posted the photographs on her verified Instagram account. In the photos, Rohanpreet can be seen holding a read heart-shaped placard that reads: “Will you marry me?” she smiles and hugs him in the photographs.

“The day He proposed to Me!! @rohanpreetsingh Life is more beautiful with You,” Neha Kakkar wrote, tagging his post with #NehuPreet and #NehuDaVyah.

Check out Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh’s photos below:

The singer’s Instagram post comes amid speculations that she is set to tie the knot with Rohanpreet Singh later this month.

Recently, Neha Kakkar had shared a video on Instagram saying the clip was from her Roka ceremony with Rohanpreet. The singer also thanked her parents for “throwing the best event”.

“Here’s Our Roka ceremony clip!! I Love @rohanpreetsingh and Family. Thank you Mrs Kakkar and Mr. Kakkar Hehe.. I mean Mom Dad. Thank youu for throwing the best event,” Neha had captioned her video.

