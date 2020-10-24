Rajkummar Rao Was Rejected On Boogie Woogie & He Confessed This On Another Dance Show

To all those who have grown up watching reality show will connect with Rajkummar Rao‘s confession of auditioning for a dance reality show. In Bollywood, he rose to fame portraying some wonderful performances in movies like Barielly Ki Barfi and Stree.

Rajkummar was recently seen at dancing show India’s Best Dancer , and there he revealed the story of his auditioning for Boogie Woogie. The show was a rage and was judged by Javed Jaffrey, Naved Jaffrey and Ravi Behl. It went on-air in 1996.

Ironically, Rajkummar Rao made this confession on another dancing show India’s Best Dancer, according to TellyChakkar, he said, “Many years ago when I was in class 11, I had come to Mumbai to audition for Boogie Woogie with my younger brother. But, I got rejected back then. It feels great to be here today, and witness such amazing performances. It was nice of the judges to give me 30 points for my performance with the contestants here.”

To this, Malaika Arora said, “Rajkummar Rao is a closet dancer, but not many know that he is a fabulous dancer and I was fortunate to dance with him in a film. We did a song in the movie Dolly ki Doli, we came on the set and were rehearsing, Raj was around and all quiet. But the moment the song started playing, he went all out with his dance.” His Chhalaang co-star, Nushrratt Bharuccha chimed in, “You should watch him at parties, if you play 90s Bollywood music, he dances really well to these songs.”

Nora Fatehi was recently brought on the show as a substitute for Malaika who was isolating herself due to COVID-19. Nora gave a shoutout to Malaika for coming back, said, “Shoutout to the Queen @malaikaaroraofficial thank u for trusting me to fill in for you on Indias Best Dancer, it was a beautiful experience! I’m so grateful for the opportunity! I Was initially scared to fill in such big shoes as no one can take your place queen, but the entire team welcomed me with open arms and for that I’m humbled! We are all so so happy for your recovery may you stay always blessed And may you continue to kill it with your legendary aura, elegance and garminess for many many more years to come!”

