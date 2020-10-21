Chhalaang: Rajkummar Rao Tutored Nushrratt Bharuccha To Speak Haryanvi For The Film

Since the trailer launch of Amazon Original film Chhalaang, it has been the talk of the town for its hilarious plot and ravishing on-screen pair starring Rajkummar Rao and Nushrratt Bharuccha. The film is set in a small town of North India and revolves around the entertaining life of a PT teacher played by Rajkummar Rao.

Recently lead actor Nushrratt opened up sharing about her camaraderie with Rajkummar and unveiled how he tutored her to fluently speak Harayanvi.

Nushrratt shared, “It was very difficult for me to adapt to Haryanvi culture and language at once, but Rajkummar Rao helped me to work it out. While Raj was very comfortable with Harayanvi, it was completely alien to me and I had to learn it from the scratch. I enjoyed learning new language and making mistakes as Raj tutored me to speak in the proper desi accent. Having a co-actor like Rajkummar Rao made it even more easy for me to be a part of the film. It is a privilege to be working opposite with such brilliant actor.”

Chhalaang is a hilarious, yet inspirational journey of a PT master from a semi government funded school in Northern India. Montu (Rajkummar Rao) is a typical PT master for who, it’s just a job. When circumstances put everything that Montu cares for stake, including Neelu (Nushrratt Bharuccha) who he loves, Montu is forced to do what he has never done- Teach.

Stream the world premiere of Rajkummar Rao and Nushrratt Bharuccha starrer Chhalaang in India and across 200 countries and territories starting November 13. Directed hy Hansal Mehtafans can enjoy the movie exclusively this Diwali on Amazon Prime Video.

