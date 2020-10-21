Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari Trailer Review: Diljit Dosanjh & Manoj Bajpayee Promise A ‘Happy Diwali’ In Cinemas

It’s been long since we have been watching movies only on ‘OTT platforms’. After almost 7 months of staying away from cinemas, we will be finally able to get back to witnessing the big screen entertainment again. Diljit Dosanjh, Manoj Bajpayee & Fatima Sana Shaikh starrer Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari is one of those films which are expected to bring back the audience to the cinemas on Diwali.

Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari’s trailer finally released today and it looks like a pleasant watch. The comedy-drama has been in talks ever since it was announced. The unique combination of Diljit Dosanjh and Manoj Bajpayee in a comedy like this sounds as interesting as it can get. And after watching the trailer, I am even more excited for the film.

While Diljit Dosanjh looks all set to give the audience a comic treat, the effect gets 3x simply because of Manoj Bajpayee. He is totally nailing his character of detective especially the comic traits. To see him as a detective who is inspired by Sherlock Holmes and has extra funny expressions is too much fun. Fatima Sana Shaikh is the icing on the cake. She looks gorgeous but on top of that has an interesting role to play. Fatima plays the sister of Manoj Bajpayee’s Mangal who ends up being romantically involved with Diljit’s Suraj and that’s where all the fun gets even better.

The supporting cast like Manoj Pahwa, Annu Kapoor and others add more impact.

Overall, Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari looks like a fun film which will surely attract the public to the cinemas on the upcoming Diwali weekend. Diljit & Manoj make an exciting combo and I’ve a gut feeling that it’s going to work really well.

Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari is directed by Abhishek Sharma known for films like Tere Bin Laden, Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran and others.

Did you like the trailer of Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari and what did you like about it most? Share your thoughts about the trailer with us in the comments section.

