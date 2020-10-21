Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari Trailer OUT! Manoj Bajpayee, Diljit Dosanjh & Fatima Sana Shaikh’s Film Has Laugh Riot Written All Over It

The world needs a little bit of humor and some bone tickling comedies to survive the grimness of 2020. Keeping that in mind, Zee Studios is all set to release the trailer of their new film Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari today. With Diljit Dosanjh wowing the audience with some crackling punchlines, and Fatima Sana Shaikh ready to be seen in a drastically different avatar and Manoj Bajpayee, who plays a wedding detective making his living out of spying on prospective grooms. The actor dons multiple looks in the trailer as he disguises himself while on the job.

Bajpayee plays Madhu Mangal Rane with flair and steadfast conviction. Battling him out is his equally worthy opponent, Suraj Singh Dhillon played affably by Diljit. Fatima plays a Marathi mulgi from Bombay, with a rebellious streak, whose family wants to see her settled.

Set in 1995 Bombay, the director has captured the city in all its glory. Every detail of the era is beautifully woven into the trailer, from the typical cars reminiscent of the 90s to the background score that was a trademark of the 90s Hindi films.

Talking about his passion project, Sharma says, “This film captures the innocence of bygone times. There is a certain simplicity in the tone we have used which we hope to remind people of the movies of Hrishikesh Mukherjee and Basu Chatterjee. It is a clean family-comedy. It is a funny film but we have consciously ensured to not tread into slapstick humor. It’s a take on the great Indian wedding ‘milestone’ where the whole family participated and ends up in hilarious situations.”

Shariq Patel, CEO Zee Studios, told us, “We are proud to present a clean wholesome family entertainer as Zee Studio’s first in house film production. Cinema in India has always been a community experience and we are hopeful that Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari is a film that families can enjoy together this Diwali.”

The film is produced by Zee Studios and it’s slated to release around Diwali.

