Mithun Chakraborty has had a prolific career spanning several decades and is celebrated for his versatility as an actor. He made his debut in Bollywood with the film Mrigayaa (1976), which earned him the National Film Award for Best Actor. He soon became a prominent figure in the film industry, known for his dynamic performances in a variety of roles, including action, drama, and dance-oriented films.

Even after receiving a National Film Award, the veteran faced ongoing financial challenges. He revealed an instance during the filming of the 1979 Basu Chatterjee film ‘Prem Vivah’ when his make-up man and hairdresser earned more than he did. During this period, Mithun relied on public transportation, commuting to the film set in a BEST bus, as he did not own a car and lived as a paying guest.

During a conversation with ETC Bollywood, Mithun Chakraborty said, “My staff made more money than me. I got Rs 5000 for the film, and my staff almost made Rs 7500-8000. At that time, Rs 5000 was like Rs 5 crore for me. I used to live as a paying guest, which cost Rs 75 per month. I used to have one trouser and two shirts. I somehow managed to get two shoes.” Mithun shared that he somehow made it work by cutting down his expenses as much as he could.”

Mithun Chakraborty Got Insulted By A Director

The actor renowned for his role in “Disco Dancer” revealed that even after securing a National Film Award, the film industry held little confidence in his potential for success. Notably, a well-known director went as far as stating that if Mithun achieved significant success, he would exit the industry. The actor chose not to disclose the identity of the filmmaker.

Mithun acknowledged that the director retained recollection of his earlier statement, but the topic remained unaddressed, with neither Mithun nor the director bringing it up in subsequent interactions. Stardom embraced Mithun after the global success of the 1982 film “Disco Dancer.” His next venture, titled “Baap,” features co-stars Sunny Deol, Sanjay Dutt, and Jackie Shroff.

